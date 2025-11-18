Local

Roblox adds new age-verification tools amid lawsuits alleging risks to children

By WSB Radio News Staff
Roblox Age Check FILE - The gaming platform Roblox is displayed on a tablet, Oct. 30, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Leon Keith, File) (Leon Keith/AP)
Roblox is rolling out new age-verification features as the gaming platform faces mounting lawsuits claiming it endangers children.

Starting soon, users who want to chat on the platform will be required to provide a government-issued ID or allow an AI age-estimation tool to scan their face. The company says the added layer of verification is designed to better protect younger users.

Roblox is currently fighting a series of lawsuits alleging the platform has allowed sexual predators to connect with and abuse children. The company already offers parental controls and other safety tools, but critics say more safeguards are needed.

The new verification requirements are aimed at reducing those risks and strengthening protections for kids who use the platform.

