Road work begins in Milton as speed tables installed along Heritage Walk

MILTON, GA — Drivers in Milton should expect delays and detours this week as road work gets underway along Heritage Walk in the Crabapple area.

Milton Public Works Director Rob Dell-Ross says crews are installing speed tables at three locations near City Hall as part of a traffic-calming project aimed at improving pedestrian safety.

“The speed tables are traffic calming devices,” Dell-Ross explained. “There’s a ramp up and a ramp down, sometimes with a crosswalk, to provide a safe crossing for pedestrians getting from one side of the road to the other.”

The installations will require periodic road closures throughout the week. Detours will be in place, and the work is expected to take approximately one week to complete.

Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time while construction is underway.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story