Rising travel costs push more Americans toward staycations and shorter trips

ATLANTA — Rising gas prices and travel costs are leading many Americans to rethink their summer vacation plans.

A new survey of 5,000 Americans found more than a third of travelers now plan to stay closer to home this summer, with many choosing alternatives like staycations, “quietcations,” and shorter trips.

According to the survey, 37% of Americans say they do not plan to take a trip this summer. More than half of those respondents said they cannot afford the cost of travel, while others said they are focused on saving money or paying off debt.

About one-fifth of respondents also cited concerns about rising travel expenses.

Among people still planning to travel this summer, many say they are changing how they vacation compared to last year. About 22% say they plan to take more day trips or stay within their own city or state, while another 22% say they will travel for shorter periods of time.

The survey also found several travel trends gaining popularity this summer.

About one-third of respondents believe staycations will be one of the top travel trends this year. Staycations involve travelers staying close to home and returning home to sleep instead of taking a traditional vacation.

Others are planning “quietcations,” which focus on unplugging from electronic devices and spending time in a calm environment.

Another growing trend is the “micro-cation,” or shorter vacations such as long weekend trips.

About one-fifth of travelers surveyed also said they plan to take a “city-cation,” where they stay overnight at a nearby hotel instead of traveling out of town.