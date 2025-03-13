Rising costs drive more Georgians to food banks amid inflation

ATLANTA — As the cost of living continues to rise due to inflation, more Georgians are turning to food banks for support. Grocery prices have surged, adding to the financial strain caused by increased costs for housing, utilities, and other essentials.

Patrick Burke, with Midwest Food Bank in Peachtree City, says demand for food assistance in metro Atlanta has more than doubled. “Just four years ago, we were at about $17 million, whereas today, I’m looking at $36 million in food being distributed out of the same facility,” he said.

The rising need is not limited to urban areas. According to Burke, rural communities are experiencing even greater hardship. “Even in the metro areas, Atlanta specifically, we have some large agencies that are just seeing a huge uptick,” he explained.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirms the economic strain, showing that food prices have risen more than 23% since 2020. With inflation affecting all aspects of daily life, food banks across Georgia are working to keep up with the growing demand.