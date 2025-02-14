Rideshare workers set to rally for better pay, more rights at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Rideshare workers and delivery app workers are expected to participate in a rally in Atlanta as they continue demanding better pay and more rights.

Workers are expected to rally in the First Amendment zone at the south terminal of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 10:30 a.m., according to organizers.

Some drivers have to work 80 hour weeks just to get by and they’re fed up with being pushed around by app companies, organizers add. Some workers constantly worry about their safety and being deactivated by app companies with the click of a button.

Atlanta is one of about 20 cities that could potentially see the impacts of the rally.

According to officials, the Justice for App Workers Coalition began in 2022 and now represents more than 130,000 drivers.