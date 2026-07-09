Rideshare drivers rally against Waymo expansion in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Rideshare drivers gathered in northeast Atlanta on Thursday to protest Waymo’s expansion, saying the autonomous vehicles are impacting their earnings.

Protesters gathered at Historic Fourth Ward Park, where they raised concerns about declining driver pay and the growing number of Waymo vehicles operating in Atlanta.

Rideshare driver Bhupendra Chouhan said his income has dropped significantly in recent years.

“If I were to go back from 2020 until now, I would say income impacted by 40 percent,” Chouhan said.

Drivers also circulated a petition calling for Waymo vehicles to be regulated.

“Not only has our income per mile for rides gone down, but the number of rides that we get has also significantly gone down,” Chouhan added.

The rally included a march and the circulation of the petition aimed at regulating Waymo vehicles.