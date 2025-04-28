Local

Rideshare driver in custody after shooting at Atlantic Station

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning at Atlantic Station, involving a rideshare driver and a passenger.

Authorities say the incident began with an argument over the fare for a ride, which escalated into gunfire. The driver, identified as Robert Wallace, has been taken into custody. Police said specific charges are pending as the investigation continues.

The 26-year-old male victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The shooting remains under active investigation. Police have not released further details at this time.

This is a developing story.

