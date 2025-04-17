RFK Jr. calls Autism an ‘epidemic,’ orders new research

ATLANTA — U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is drawing national attention after referring to autism as an “epidemic” and announcing the launch of new federal studies to explore potential environmental factors behind the disorder.

The announcement is drawing mixed reactions from families affected by autism, including Metro Atlanta parent Andrew Anderson, whose 12-year-old son is on the autism spectrum.

“We already knew, but to hear it, it’s still a pit in your stomach,” Anderson said of the diagnosis. Still, he’s hopeful that increased attention and research may lead to more support. “I mean I’m always optimistic for the future but, at least for the resources that could come out of this if any.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1 in 46 8-year-olds in Metro Atlanta are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, a number that continues to rise. Kennedy’s push for further studies, which will reportedly examine possible environmental contributors to autism, aims to improve understanding and guide public health efforts.

Anderson believes the research is long overdue. “Why wouldn’t you want to do a study on heart disease, or cancer, or any ailment. It’s a hope that there is not any push back,” he said.

While the specifics of the federal studies have not yet been detailed, families and advocates are cautiously optimistic they could lead to increased awareness and new resources for those living with autism.

“If at worst case, we’ll be smarter than what we are now,” Anderson added.

