Reward increases for information in 19-year-old mother’s murder near GSU campus

ATLANTA — Police have increased the reward for information in a deadly shooting near Georgia State University’s campus.

Atlanta Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information on 19-year-old De’asia Hart’s murder.

Hart was one of the four innocent victims shot during what police believe to be a fight involving three people who then started shooting on Oct. 29.

In October, Atlanta police officers, along with GSU investigators, were at the RaceTrac near John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Courtland Street in downtown Atlanta around 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

According to the investigation, three of the victims took themselves to the hospital while EMS transported a fourth victim.

Hart’s family claims that the Atlanta 911 call center did not respond to multiple calls following the shooting, which resulted in friends putting Hart into their car and driving her to the hospital. Hart’s family says she leaves behind a one-year-old daughter.

According to an attorney for the family, they plan to announce a lawsuit against the RaceTrac location and others, including the ownership of The Mix apartment complex, which is located near the gas station.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.