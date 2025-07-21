Resident concerns lead to big drug bust at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA, GA — Alert residents get the credit for a big drug bust at an Atlanta Apartment complex back in late June.

Tenants at The Mill at Westside Apartments on 903 Huff Road NW reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana and a lot of people coming in and out of a unit on the third floor.

The Atlanta Police Department’s narcotics unit launched a series of operations targeting that specific apartment.

After a judge granted a search warrant on July 15, the APD Narcotics Unit conducted a search of the property.

The search uncovered:

14.15 lbs. of marijuana

438 grams of MDMA

494 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

0.5 grams of Acetaminophen Oxycodone pills

14.7 grams of Dextroamphetamine pills

2.8 grams of blue M30 pills

Two 1-pint bottles of promethazine

$1,340 in cash

The City of Atlanta Police Department want to remind the public that if you “See Something, Say Something, Share Something!”