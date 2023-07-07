Report: Georgia linebacker cited for speeding, 88 in a 55 mph zone, receiver settles reckless drivin

ATHENS — Georgia freshman linebacker Samuel M’Pemba, one of many potential impact players in UGA’s 2023 signing class, was reportedly cited for speeding on Wednesday.

The Athens Banner Herald was the first to report that M’Pemba, ESPN’s No. 29 overall rated recruit at the time of his commitment in December of 2022, was pulled over on Wednesday morning in nearby Oconee County.

M’Pemba was ticketed for driving 88 mph in a 55 mph zone in a 2020 Dodge Durango at 10:31 a.m. on Wednesday.

The University of Georgia has not issue a comment on the incident.

