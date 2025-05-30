Repeat child molester sentenced to life in prison by Cherokee County jury

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A Cherokee County jury has sentenced a Blue Ridge man to life in prison after convicting him on two counts of child molestation involving a 15-year-old girl.

Jody Shane Bradley, 49, was found guilty of grooming and sexually assaulting the teen. This marks Bradley’s second conviction for child molestation.

In 2002, Bradley pleaded guilty to seven counts of child molestation in a Gilmer County case involving four children. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison at that time.

Superior Court Judge Jennifer Davis delivered the latest sentence; life in prison with eligibility for parole after 30 years.

District Attorney Susan Treadaway described Bradley as a continuing threat to children, due to the seriousness of the repeat offenses.

Bradley will now serve his life sentence in the Georgia state prison system.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story