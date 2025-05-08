Rep. Buddy Carter enters Georgia senate race, backed by Trump

ATLANTA — U.S. Congressman Buddy Carter has officially entered Georgia’s 2026 U.S. Senate race, launching his campaign with a new advertisement that brands him as a “MAGA warrior” and includes a message of support from President Donald Trump.

“Buddy Carter, warrior, great guy,” Trump says in the ad, signaling early backing for Carter’s campaign.

Carter, who currently represents Georgia’s 1st Congressional District, becomes the first high-profile Republican to enter the race to challenge Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff. His announcement comes just days after Governor Brian Kemp confirmed he would not run for the seat, leaving the Republican field wide open.

Carter’s entrance marks the beginning of what is expected to be a high-stakes and closely watched Senate contest in a pivotal battleground state.

