Renters at apartment complex say they live in rat-infested units while refurbished ones sit empty

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — They’re views and conditions renters living at Scenic 2505 apartments on Columbia Drive in DeKalb County say are anything but scenic.

“I would just like to be treated fairly,” renter Aretta Hutchinson said.

“At my spot I have rats, big rats,” Thomas Bittle said.

Renter Isaiah Keys told Channel 2 he was expecting to be moved into a new unit once renovations were complete.

“I understand that they can’t do it while we’re in here,” he said.

But renters like Aretta Hutchinson say they stayed with the hopes of moving into newly renovated units.

“I wanted to get my children out of these harsh living,” she said.

Renters showed Channel 2 images of several rats inside the units and holes in the walls from where rats have eaten their way in.

Renters say they’re also dealing with insect infestation.

“Me and my children have numerous marks on our skin,” she said.

Records from the Georgia Secretary of State office show the complex is owned by 4373 Glenwood LLC based in Hollywood, Florida.

Management told Channel 2 last year their goal was to rid this property of blight and crime.

Property management said they have a process on how they’re transferring renters from the old units to the new ones.