Remains found last year identified as Georgia mother who vanished 2 years ago

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — The FBI has identified remains found last year as a missing woman from Meriwether County.

Olivia Samantha Fowler, 27, vanished on August 13, 2021 while walking along Pebblebrook Road outside of Manchester, Ga.

The mother of three was wearing a tie-dye shirt, shorts and flip-flops and didn’t have any of her personal belongings.

In May 2022, her family said they believed she was being held against her will.

“She’s somewhere she can’t get to us. She’s somewhere she can’t get to a phone. Someone’s holding her is how I feel,” Olivia’s mother, Kimberly Fowler said.

They say Olivia did hit some rough patches in life, but was on her way to turning things around.

The FBI is now calling her case a death investigation. They did not comment on if they believe foul play is involved.

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office did not comment on how far from where she disappeared Olivia Fowler’s body was found.





©2023 Cox Media Group