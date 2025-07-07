Red Cross urges blood donations amid ongoing summer shortage

ATLANTA — The American Red Cross is putting out an urgent call for blood and platelet donations as it faces a critical summer shortage, made worse by the recent July 4th holiday, severe weather, and summer travel.

Officials say that type O blood donors are especially needed right now, but donations of all blood types are vital to meet hospital demands in the coming weeks.

Summer is often a challenging time for blood collection, with vacations and storms leading to canceled appointments and reduced donor turnout. The Red Cross says making and keeping donation appointments is essential to ensure that lifesaving blood products remain available.

Those willing to donate can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

WSB’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story