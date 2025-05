BROOKHAVEN, GA — A fire at The Madison at Brookhaven Apartments on Clairmont Road resulted in significant damage to two units on an upper floor.

No injuries were reported.

DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels says a nearby water main break did not impact the crews efforts to extinguish the flames.

Captain Daniels says some additional units suffered water damage and 10 people are receiving help from the Red Cross.