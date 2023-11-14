RED ALERT: I-75 SB shut down after Cobb crash involving multiple cars, flipped tractor trailer

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 75 southbound are shut down after a crash involving multiple cars and tractor-trailers.

The Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511 GA site shows all lanes on I-75 South are blocked at the Windy Hill Road exit 260. A GDOT camera showed multiple cars with damage and a flipped tractor-trailer.

Cobb County police say that the Georgia State Patrol is on the scene and will be providing updates after their investigation finishes.

The Cobb County Fire Department confirmed it is responding along with Marietta fire and that there are injuries.

“We’re working to clear the roadway as soon as possible while prioritizing the medical needs for all involved,” the department said.

The GDOT alert encouraged drivers to use alternate routes, as there is no estimate for clearance time. Triple Team Traffic says the best alternate is Cobb Parkway/Highway 41 to Interstate 285.