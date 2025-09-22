Local

Recall Alert: Costco tuna poke products pulled over listeria concerns

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Georgia is among 33 states included in a nationwide recall of ready-to-eat seafood sold at Costco, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves more than 3,000 pounds of Kirkland Signature Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke, which may be contaminated with listeria. Officials say the products were sold with a “sell by” date of September 22.

The FDA says some of the green onions used in the tuna meals tested positive for the bacteria. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Health officials advise anyone who purchased the recalled tuna to throw it away or return it to Costco for a full refund.

