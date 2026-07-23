Real-Time Crime Center operator accused of misusing Flock camera system faces charges

CONYERS, GA — A Real-Time Crime Center supervisor with the Conyers Police Department has been arrested and charged after being accused of misusing the department’s Flock Safety license plate reader system.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Paige Forte, 30, of Conyers, was charged with Misuse of a License Plate Reader System following an investigation requested by the Conyers Police Department.

The investigation began July 21 after an internal audit of the department’s Flock camera system.

Preliminary information indicates Forte accessed the Flock system more than 30 times between April and July 2026 for non-law enforcement purposes, according to GBI officials.

“During the audit, the department identified suspicious search activity involving Paige Forte, a supervisor in the Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC),” Conyers police officials said. “Upon discovering this information, the department promptly launched an internal investigation after determining that the Flock system may have been accessed for purposes unrelated to legitimate law enforcement duties. The initial investigation revealed that she had made multiple inquiries into the vehicle driven by her domestic partner in order to ascertain his location.”

Forte was arrested July 22 and booked into the Rockdale County Jail.

As a result of the GBI’s investigation, the employee has been arrested on charges related to the alleged misuse of the Flock Safety system.

“The integrity of our department depends on the public’s confidence that we use technology responsibly and within the law,” said Chief Scott Freeman. “When we discovered information suggesting our policies may have been violated, we acted immediately by launching an internal investigation and requesting an independent criminal investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. No employee is above the law, and we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards of accountability.”

The investigation remains active. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Rockdale Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and possible prosecution.