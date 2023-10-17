Real Housewives of Atlanta star, former Falcons player’s mansion listed for $6 million

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A North Fulton mansion that belongs to a former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and a former Atlanta Falcons player appears to be up for sale.

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International posted a listing for a 1.78 acres property off Manor Bridge Drive in Alpharetta. Fulton County property records confirm that the house is currently owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann.

The couple is currently going through a highly-contested divorce.

The Alpharetta mansion overlooks a lake and the 18th fairway at the Manor Golf & Country Club. The home includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms. The garage can hold up to eight cars.

Other features include a walk-in wine cellar, billiard room, arcade game room, home theater and a gym with a private massage room. It also comes with a full in-law suite with a full kitchen and living room.

You can look at photos from the listing here.

Zolciak starred on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” in the main cast from 2008 to 2012 with guest returns throughout the years. Biermann played linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2015.

The couple met in 2010, married a year later in November 2011 and had their own spinoff reality show “Don’t Be Tardy,” which lasted for eight seasons.

The couple filed for divorce back in May with both Biermann and Zolciak saying the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” with Zolciak adding there is “no hope for reconciliation.”

Fulton County court documents show the couple withdrew their petitions for divorce in July and briefly reconciled. They re-filed for divorce in August.

Biermann filed a motion requesting a Fulton County superior court judge to grant permission to sell the home. The listing does not say who the real estate company is representing.

