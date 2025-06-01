Local

R&B singer Jaheim Hoagland charged with animal cruelty in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say R&B singer Jaheim Hoagland, known professionally as “Jaheim,” is facing multiple charges of animal cruelty after several malnourished dogs were discovered outside a Buckhead hotel.

Hoagland was arrested in early May after a couple found a visibly neglected dog near an RV parked outside the hotel. Authorities say that led to a deeper investigation, during which animal control officers found six dogs inside the RV, living in squalid conditions filled with feces and urine.

Jail records confirm Hoagland is charged with animal cruelty related to the six dogs found on his property.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

