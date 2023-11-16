Local

Rapper Rick Ross is hiring a flight attendant for his private jet

BET Awards 2022 - Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Rick Ross attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Rapper Rick Ross says he is looking to hire a flight attendant for his private jet.

Ross, who owns a home in Fayette County, said he is offering anywhere between $85,000 and $115,000 for the position.

In his Instagram story, Ross said he is looking for someone with experience, a positive vibe, and a background in serving and preparing cuisine.

Additionally, Ross said he would like the person he hires to know CPR since he has suffered a seizure on a plane in the past.

The person hired would work on Ross’ “Maybach Air” plane.

Those interested in the position can email Tawanda@maybachmusicempire.com.

Back in June, Ross hosted a controversial car show at his Fayette County estate, with more than 6,000 people in attendance.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!