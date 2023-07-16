Rapper Lil Baby opens new seafood restaurant in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is opening a new restaurant in the heart of downtown Atlanta, he announced on his Instagram.

The Seafood Menu located on Martin Luther King Boulevard had its ribbon cutting on Friday.

The restaurant offers a variety of different seafood options including crab, shrimp, catfish, lobster, and more.

In addition to seafood, the restaurant offers different wing options, with sauces like lemon pepper, honey hot sauce and Caribbean Jerk, among others.

According to the restaurant’s website, Lil Baby hopes to expand and franchise the restaurant in the future.

The Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Dominique Jones, was once a student at Booker T. Washington High School in southwest Atlanta.

