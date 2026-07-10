Rape suspect arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A rape suspect is in custody following a SWAT standoff in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police arrested 50-year-old Decon Hopkinsbey after an hours-long standoff at a property off Brownlee Road near Interstate 285.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Hopkinsbey was wanted in connection with the alleged rape of a woman in Stone Mountain in late May. Investigators said the woman was asleep in her home when she was assaulted.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were assisted by the Atlanta Police SWAT Team during the standoff. Fairburn police and Atlanta Fire also responded to the scene.

Hopkinsbey is being held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail.

WSB Radio’s MaryRyan Howarth contributed to this story.