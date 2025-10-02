Raid at three residences in DeKalb County leads to seizure of cash, drugs, and guns

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — After a nine-hour operation on Wednesday October 1, DeKalb County police find guns, drugs and cash at three separate residences.

Blaine Clark with DeKalb police says the operation involved SWAT, K-9, and aerial support as they executed search warrants at 1700 block of Mountain Industrial Boulevard, 400 block of Chartley Trail, and 1700 block of Stoney Creek.

Once inside, investigators seized Inside, investigators found ecstasy, cocaine, fentanyl, meth, marijuana, two rifles, three handguns, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Alexis Terrell and 32-year-old Matthew Diggs.

Clark says diligent police work helped get these guns, drugs and suspects off the streets.

“Those who would endanger the lives of others for the sake of profit, that DeKalb County deserves better and DKPD will continue to put criminals out of business so that the community can live better, safer lives,” Clark said.

This investigation is ongoing and active.

There is an anonymous tip line available for anyone concerned about drugs in their neighborhood. People can send a tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.