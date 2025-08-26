Race to replace Brandon Beach heads to special election in North Fulton and Cherokee counties

NORTH GA — Voters in parts of Cherokee and north Fulton counties are heading to the polls today in a special election to fill the State Senate District 21 seat left vacant by longtime lawmaker Brandon Beach.

Beach, a Republican from Alpharetta, resigned in March after being appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as U.S. Treasurer. He held the Senate seat for 13 years.

Seven candidates are on the ballot to replace him, six Republicans and one Democrat. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the race will head to a runoff on September 23.

Election officials are expecting light turnout. Fewer than 12,000 voters, about 8 percent of registered voters in the district, cast ballots during early voting.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story