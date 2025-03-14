Rabies case confirmed in Dunwoody, officials urge precautions

DUNWOODY, GA — DeKalb County officials have confirmed a positive rabies case after a dead raccoon found near Redfield Drive in Dunwoody tested positive for the virus.

According to county officials, the raccoon was killed on Tuesday and later collected by DeKalb County Animal Services for testing. Results received on March 11 confirmed the presence of rabies.

In light of the findings, DeKalb County Animal Services Director Natasha Wallen is urging residents to ensure their pets are properly vaccinated. “If they are vaccinated and they are attacked or come in contact with an animal that is infected, it could save your animal’s life,” Wallen said.

Officials also advise residents to eliminate outdoor feeding stations and secure garbage cans to prevent attracting wildlife. Additionally, they recommend keeping a close watch on pets and reporting any unusual animal behavior to DeKalb County Animal Control.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention immediately, according to county officials.

For further guidance, residents can contact DeKalb County Animal Services.