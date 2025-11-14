Quiet hours begin under newly enforced noise rules in residential areas

COWETA COUNTY, GA — A new noise ordinance is now in effect in Coweta County, bringing stricter rules to residential areas and setting specific quiet hours.

Under the ordinance, quiet hours run from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, during which loud music or equipment should not be heard from more than 100 feet away. The rules also limit the use of lawn equipment to between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., and place similar restrictions on construction hours.

There are exceptions for school and sporting events, church bells, and agricultural activities.

County officials say they expect to issue warnings as residents adjust to the new rules, with fines likely coming only after repeated violations.