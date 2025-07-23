Puppies abandoned inside metro Atlanta Goodwill store

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a man they say was caught on surveillance photos abandoning puppies into a Goodwill store in metro Atlanta on Monday morning.

Officers say a “suspect” entered the Goodwill located on the 200 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough, grabbed a cart and placed seven Australian Shepherd type puppies inside around 9:45 a.m.

“The suspect then brought the cart with the puppies into the store and left the premises,” Henry County police say.

The man pictured was wearing tan pants, a yellow polo shirt and had on a hat.

Anyone with information about identification of the suspect, contact Animal Control Officer J. Haslam at 470-991-1561, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.