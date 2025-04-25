Protestors who clashed with police at Emory University in 2024 want charges dropped

ATLANTA — A year after a group of protestors were arrested in a clash with law enforcement on Emory University’s metro Atlanta campus, requests have been made for all of the charges to be dropped.

Officials say it happened in April 2024 when a group was camped out on the Emory University quad against the war in Gaza and the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

In 2024, Emory University shared a statement from Vice President for Public Safety Cheryl Elliott that said 28 people were arrested, including 20 people from the Emory community.

David Jones with the Atlanta Alliance says he believes all of the charges against the protestors should be dropped.

“About half of the charges have either been dropped, dismissed or there have been people put into these diversion programs,” Jones said.

The students at those protests called for their universities to separate themselves from any companies that are advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza — and in some cases separate from Israel itself.

The protesters left the campus after police shot tear gas containing pellets and a new video showed police Tasing one of the protesters.

Emory University officials say the protestors were on private property.

The university later changed its open expression policy that prevents overnight camping and protesting.