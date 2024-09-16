Protestors disrupt Atlanta City Council meeting

ATLANTA — Groups against the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center disrupt an Atlanta City Council meeting seeking the attention of the mayor, city council members and the public.

The protestors began throwing ping-pong balls as they unveiled a large banner.

The banner says “Mayor Dickens, you dropped the ball on democracy.”

The group said it would gather on Monday to “demand that the will of the people be upheld.”

It’s been one year since demonstrators presented more than 100,000 signatures to force a referendum on using taxpayer money for the $90-million public safety training facility project.

Right now, that issue is tied up in court.

Atlanta leaders say they plan to open the center by the end of this year.



