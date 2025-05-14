Local

Protest planned as KSU faces backlash for cutting Black Studies, Philosophy, and Tech Communications

By WSB Radio News Staff and Graham Carroll
Kennesaw State University
ATLANTA — Students, community leaders, and civil rights groups are expected to gather in downtown Atlanta today to protest Kennesaw State University’s decision to eliminate several degree programs, including Black Studies, Philosophy, and Technical Communications.

The protest is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Georgia Board of Regents headquarters on Washington Street, near the State Capitol. The demonstration coincides with a scheduled meeting of the Board of Regents.

University officials have cited low enrollment and graduation rates as the reason for discontinuing the programs, and say that current students will still be able to complete their degrees.

But critics argue the decision goes beyond academics. Essence Johnson, Chair of the Cobb County Democratic Committee, called the move “an attack on diversity, equity, and the very principles of higher education.”

The protest is being organized by student groups, the Cobb County Democratic Party, and the NAACP, who say the decision is part of a broader effort to roll back equity and identity-based programs across public universities in Georgia.

University leaders have not commented further ahead of today’s demonstration.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

