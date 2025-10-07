Prosecutor requests more time to replace Fulton County DA Fani Willis in election interference case

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia is asking for more time to replace Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in the election interference case against President Donald Trump.

In a court filing today, Executive Director Pete Skandalakis wants 90 days to find a new prosecutor.

This comes after Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set a two-week deadline Friday for that appointment to be made or he would dismiss it.

Willis was removed from the case over a romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.