Local

Prosecutor requests more time to replace Fulton County DA Fani Willis in election interference case

By WSB Radio News Staff
Fani Willis The executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia is asking for more time to replace Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in the election interference case against President Donald Trump. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia is asking for more time to replace Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in the election interference case against President Donald Trump.

In a court filing today, Executive Director Pete Skandalakis wants 90 days to find a new prosecutor.

This comes after Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set a two-week deadline Friday for that appointment to be made or he would dismiss it.

Willis was removed from the case over a romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!