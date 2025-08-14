Proceeds from Atlanta’s Finest 5K race to be donated to family of officer killed at CDC

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Track Club and the Atlanta Police Foundation announce 100% of the registration proceeds from this year’s Atlanta’s Finest 5K race will be donated to the family of DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose.

He was the officer killed in the shooting at the CDC last Friday.

Rose leaves behind a wife and two children with a third expected later this year.

The race to honor the city’s law enforcement and public safety officials will take place this Saturday at Pemberton Place.

There will be a moment of silence before the race honoring Officer Rose.