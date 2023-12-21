Private screening of ‘The Color Purple’ held at Tyler Perry Studios

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The World Chamber of Commerce says Georgia is the No. 1 destination for the film industry right now.

A remake of ‘The Color Purple’ was recently filmed in Macon.

Wednesday, a private screening of the new film was held at Tyler Perry Studios in South Fulton County and Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was there.

Several of the actors in the new movie have worked in Georgia before.

Actor Lou Gossett Jr., a Georgia native starring in ‘The Color Purple’ remake, has worked on many films and shows including ‘Roots’ and ‘Watchmen’, as well as several projects with Tyler Perry.

Gossett Jr. is known as an industry trailblazer. He was the first Black man to win an Oscar in a supporting role.

The World Chamber of Commerce honored Gossett Jr. on Wednesday at a Sandy Springs hotel.

“It’s a blessing to be part of the ‘in’ crowd, the spiritual ‘in’ crowd, telling stories,” Gossett Jr. said.

The chairman of the World Chamber of Commerce, Solange Warner, said Georgia earned more than $26 billion last year thanks to the movie tax credit that Gov. Nathan Deal put in place back in 2005.

She also said Georgia can’t keep the tax credit in place forever, as many filmmakers would prefer. “They don’t want it to end. We as Georgians don’t want it to end. We have to continue with this because the economy in Georgia has benefitted in an amazing way,” she said.

