High school principal in Coweta County arrested, charged with battery

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The principal of a high school in Coweta County has been arrested and faces multiple charges including battery.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a dispute call on Rock Mill Court on Monday.

Deputies say after an investigation, Stephen Allen, the principal of East Coweta County High School, was charged with Battery (FVA), and Criminal Trespass with Damage to property.

Allen was taken to Coweta County Jail.

Coweta County Superintendent Evan Horton has released a statement after the arrest of Allen.

“Good afternoon. The purpose of this letter is to communicate with you regarding Principal Steve Allen. As you may have seen in the news or on social media, Mr. Allen was involved in an incident at his home last night resulting in his arrest. Since this situation is not a school system incident, I do not have many details at this time. Mr. Allen is not on the school campus while all relevant facts of this matter are examined.

My first priority is to make sure that students and staff are supported at East Coweta High School in light of this very unfortunate situation. I was on campus this morning, and East Coweta faculty and staff were ensuring a smooth day for students. District staff will be on campus throughout the days and weeks ahead to assist East Coweta’s leadership team as needed, in order to ensure that school continues as normal.

As always, I invite you to call me or East Coweta High School’s Assistant Principals to discuss any concerns that you may have. Thank you for your partnership and patience and your support of East Coweta and our students.”



