Primerica’s latest budget index shows increase of purchasing power in middle-income households

By WSB Radio News Staff
Your dollar may stretch a little further these days.

Primerica’s latest household budget index increases the purchasing power of middle-income households making between $30K and $130K. It now sits at 99.6%, which is up about .2% from a month ago and 1.3% higher from a year ago.

The index is an economic snapshot that measures the impacts of inflation, and while experts say we’re getting some relief from gas prices and auto insurance costs, we are still paying more for food, utilities, and healthcare.

Bloomberg’s Monica Rix contributed to this story.

