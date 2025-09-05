Local

Press conference scheduled at State Farm Arena for Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis match

By Miles Montgomery
Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis are set to face off in a highly anticipated boxing match on Nov. 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Two popular boxers are set to meet later this month for a press conference ahead of their highly anticipated matchup at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul will face Gervonta “Tank” Davis in a Netflix-streamed event.

Paul enters the fight with a 12-1 record, including seven knockouts, while Davis boasts a 30-0-1 record with 28 knockouts.

The press conference is scheduled for Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. at State Farm Arena, where the fighters will preview the upcoming bout. The match itself is set for Nov. 14 at the same venue.

Paul weighed nearly 200 pounds in his last fight, while Davis weighed 133 pounds in his previous bout.

State Farm Arena officials say the event on Sept. 18 is free and open to the public on a first come, first serve basis. The doors open at 5 p.m.

