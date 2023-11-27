Pres. Biden, Vice Pres. Harris to travel to Atlanta to pay respects to Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will travel to Atlanta this week to pay their respects to the late former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

The White House announced last week that they will travel to Atlanta on Tuesday for a tribute service to Mrs. Carter.

The service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University.

Mrs. Carter passed away on Sunday after being diagnosed with dementia earlier this year. She was admitted to hospice care just a few days before she passed. She was 96.

Her official funeral service has been scheduled for Wednesday morning in her hometown of Plains.

