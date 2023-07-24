Power fully restored to Fulton County jail but AC remains turned off

ATLANTA — Power has been restored at the Fulton County Jail after severe storms caused an outage on Friday night.

According to Sheriff Pat Labat, the power went out Friday night and a downed tree damaged a propane tank at the jail.

Gases had to be purged from the propane tank before contractors could restart the air conditioning system.

As of Sunday, the air conditioning is still off while contractors continue to work on the primary chillers.

A portable chiller truck is being used to cool the facility until the main air conditioning system can be restarted.

The jail had to serve inmates sandwiches during the day on Saturday due to an issue with the kitchen, but a spokesperson said hot meals with double portions were delivered Saturday night.

During the power outage, three inmate medical emergencies were reported and treated.

Medical services continued uninterrupted during the power outage.

“I would like to thank the entire FCSO team who has responded to this crisis for their heroic efforts to deploy emergency measures and keep the jail operational,” Labat said.





