Potentially life-saving trauma gel tested in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A new potentially life-saving trauma gel that stops severe bleeding has been tested in metro Atlanta.

Cresilon Inc. Founder Joe Landolina has lauded the team for its usage throughout the trial.

“Cobb County has the very first case of a first responder who was treated themselves with the trauma gel product,” says Landolina. “Because it is a gel, it doesn’t become incorporated within that clot. You can wash it off with a much lower chance of the wound bleeding.”

The Cobb County Group is one of six using the trauma gel to stop bleeding in the field.

The Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services crews have used the gel 15 times on injuries that range from head lacerations to gunshot wounds and stabbings, officials say.