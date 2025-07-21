Local

Potentially life-saving trauma gel tested in Cobb County

LONG BEACH, CA - MAY 09: A nurse talks to a reporter about life-saving techniques as St. Mary Medical Center trauma nurses lead a Combat Application Tourniquet training demonstration at California State University, Long Beach in response to campus shootings across the nation on May 9, 2019 in Long Beach, California. Although authorities have said that graffiti found in a campus bathroom last night stating "School shooter to BE WARNED 5-9." did not prove to be a credible threat, many employees and students reportedly stayed away from campus today because of it. A total of 37 hemorrhage control kits have recently been installed at AED (automated external defibrillator) stations on campus, and more are being installed at two nearby campuses. (David McNew/Getty Images)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A new potentially life-saving trauma gel that stops severe bleeding has been tested in metro Atlanta.

Cresilon Inc. Founder Joe Landolina has lauded the team for its usage throughout the trial.

“Cobb County has the very first case of a first responder who was treated themselves with the trauma gel product,” says Landolina. “Because it is a gel, it doesn’t become incorporated within that clot. You can wash it off with a much lower chance of the wound bleeding.”

The Cobb County Group is one of six using the trauma gel to stop bleeding in the field.

The Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services crews have used the gel 15 times on injuries that range from head lacerations to gunshot wounds and stabbings, officials say.

