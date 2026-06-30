Potential chemical release under investigation in metro Atlanta river

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway in a metro Atlanta river on Tuesday.

Atlanta Department of Watershed Management officials said they are investigating a potential chemical release at the South River Water Recreation Center after a reported fish kill.

According to Department of Watershed Management officials, “early results suggest some material may have reached the storm drains. However, the leak’s source, volume, and environmental impact are still being determined.”

Department of Watershed Management crews responded to collect water quality samples.

Officials said crews are expected to coordinate with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division as the investigation continues.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSB Radio for updates.