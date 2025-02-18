Local

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is stepping down

By Sabrina Cupit
ATLANTA, GA — The Postmaster General has gotten complaints from both Democrats and Republicans over the way he’s run the postal service.

One of his biggest critics has been Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff.

Republican Representative Mike Collins also called on DeJoy to resign back in April.

In a written statement Senator Ossoff says:

“USPS leadership has failed Georgia for over a year, leading to abysmal on-time performance and hardship for families, businesses, seniors, and veterans. That’s why I’ve led aggressive oversight to demand better performance and prevent disastrous delays across our state. As the USPS Board of Governors begins its search for a replacement, I urge them to find new leadership that will swiftly restore normal service that Georgia families and businesses can rely on, and I will continue holding them accountable.”

DeJoy said he was stepping down after four-and-a-half years of “steadfast service”.

