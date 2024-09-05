Popular Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan died, Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office says

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan has died, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed to Channel 2′s Michael Seiden. He was 34.

The rapper, whose real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died on Thursday.

The medical examiner’s office says they were informed by Grady Memorial Hospital of his death. An autopsy will be performed on Lamar’s body on Friday.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was outside of a home in southwest Atlanta owned by an LLC registered to Lamar, according to business and Fulton County property records.

Police say they were called to Lamar’s home just before 11:30 a.m. They say he was unresponsive when they arrived.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Rich Homie Quan first burst onto the music scene around 2012 with the release of his first mixtape, “I Go In on Every Song.” The beloved rapper released several mixtapes and hits throughout his career.

He released his only album titled, “Rich in Spirit” in 2018.

After releasing the song “Typa Way,” Rich Homie Quan blew up across the country. He is also known for songs “Walk Thru,” “Flex Ooh Ooh Ooh,” “My Hitta,” “Lifestyle” with Young Thug, Right Back” with DJ Drama and Jeezy, “Ride Out,” “Say a Prayer” with Gucci Mane, “Show ‘Em How to Do It,” “Make Me Something” with T.I., Young Dro, Spodee and Shad Da God, “Replay,” “Changed,” “Gamble,” “Finesse” with Jim Jones, “Celebrate” with Da Baby, and more.

He was previously a part of the music group Rich Gang with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug and was signed to the Young Money and Cash Money record labels.

There is no word on how he died or what led to his death.

Lamar’s name was mentioned in the trial against rapper Young Thug and alleged criminal street gang YSL as recently as this week.

Many fans and people in the music community have been flooding social media to send tributes and post photos of Rich Homie Quan. Singer Jacquees, and Atlanta hip-hop icon Jermaine Dupri posted a tribute on social media for Rich Homie Quan.

Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for Life. #Richgang — King Of R&B (@Jacquees) September 5, 2024

