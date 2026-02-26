Ponce City Market developer selected to help transform North Point Mall

ATLANTA — The developer behind Atlanta’s Ponce City Market has been tapped to help redevelop a metro Atlanta mall.

The developer will work to help transform North Point Mall in Alpharetta into a sports-anchored, mixed-use entertainment center.

Jamestown says its vision for the 100-acre property will position the site as a potential bid for an NHL team.

A real estate advisory and development firm that specializes in developing sports arenas and stadiums are expected to work with Jamestown on the plans.

In November, Alpharetta leaders unanimously approved the creation of a new tax allocation district (TAD) to help support the long-term redevelopment of North Point Mall and the surrounding area.

Alpharetta officials previously approved a $150,000 feasibility study to explore whether the area could support an NHL team, though the concept faces competition from the $3 billion “Gathering” development in Forsyth County, which has also proposed an arena.

The study outlined what the property could eventually support: approximately 2,600 housing units and nearly 3 million square feet of commercial space, including retail, hotels, and office space, a scale that could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new tax revenue.

Atlanta was previously home to the Flames (1972-1980), who relocated to Calgary, and the Thrashers (1999-2011), who moved to Winnipeg.