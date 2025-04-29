Polls open in Cobb County for special election to fill two commission seats

COBB COUNTY, GA — Voters across Cobb County are casting ballots today in a special election that could determine party control of the Cobb County Commission, currently split evenly between two Republicans and two Democrats.

The balance of power hinges on the outcome of races in Districts 2 and 4, where candidates are vying for the final two commission seats.

In District 4, Monique Sheffield, a Democrat currently serving on the commission, is running against Republican challenger Matthew Hardwick. Meanwhile, District 2 features an open race between Democrat Erick Allen and Republican Alicia Adams. The seat was vacated after former commissioner Jerica Richardson was drawn out of the district following a redistricting process led by the Republican controlled state legislature.

The special election marks the conclusion of a year-long legal and political battle over the district maps, which sparked widespread debate over representation and local governance.

Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters must cast their ballots at their assigned precincts. Due to changes in district lines, election officials are encouraging residents to verify their polling information at cobbcounty.org/elections.

The results of today’s election will shape the future direction of Cobb County’s leadership and its policy decisions on issues ranging from development to public safety.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story