Pollen count surpasses 7K in metro Atlanta

The pollen count in metro Atlanta surpassed 7,000 with tree pollen extremely high, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma,

On March 29, the pollen count in metro Atlanta reached 14,801, a record for the past 35 years.

According to the Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, residents need to “keep your windows closed at home and in your car,” and to “shower at night before you go to bed to remove any pollen that’s settled into your hair or on your skin.”

Officials say Oak, Pine, Sycamore, Sweet Gum, and Mulberry were the main contributors to the high tree pollen count on Wednesday.

Having an accurate diagnosis is the first step in treating allergies. If you have symptoms when you are outdoors, you might have a pollen allergy (allergic to tree, grass and/or weed pollen), or airborne mold spores, officials say.

Experts encourage those experiencing allergies to take an allergy skin test to help identifying allergic triggers.

Once the source of your symptoms have been accurately identified, the specialists at Atlanta Allergy & Asthma will develop a customized treatment plan which may include environmental control measures, over-the-counter and prescription medications, or allergy immunotherapy.