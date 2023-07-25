Police video shows chilling excuse man accused of kidnapping, killing ex gave police

Dashcam video shows the moments a man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from her job and killing her opened fire on officers who pursued him.

The video footage shows Fayetteville police chasing Cameron Hopkins on McDonough road, traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Cameron Hopkins is accused of kidnapping his former girlfriend, Khaliyah Jones, from her job at a Wingstop on July 16 and then leading police on a chase.

Police said that at some point, Hopkins shot and killed Jones inside the car.

On the video, you can see an officer following closely behind the driver.

“Looks like he’s turning into the high school here,” the officer says on his radio, as the driver turns into Lovejoy High School’s campus.

Twelve seconds after the officer used a pit maneuver to stop the car, officers say the driver opened fire on them.

You can hear the officers respond to the thought she may have become the victim of gun violence.

“We definitely heard a female. She was screaming after the shots were fired from inside that vehicle,” an officer says.

Khaliyah’s mother, Bridgette Jones, told Jones Hopkins called her screaming while he held police at bay in the school parking lot.

“I hear the screams of him saying, ‘Mrs. Jones! Mrs. Jones! Wake up baby. She won’t wake up,’” Jones said. “I think that the magnitude of what he had done probably start kicking in.”

Video shows officers firing several rounds of non-lethal pepper balls into the car. Overcome by the chemicals, Hopkins got out of the car, put his hands up and surrendered.

Once out of the car, he seemed to tell officers that Khaliyah’s death was an accident.

“No, cause the gun went off on her,” Hopkins said.

Jones said that makes no sense because her daughter was shot three times under the chin.

“Khaliyah would never shoot herself,” Jones said. “She was too vain.”

Hopkins is also accused of kidnapping Khaliyah from a Walmart not too far away last year on the same day she was later killed.

He’s now being held without bond on murder and kidnapping charges.

Jones asked Hopkins’ family for an interview. He’s waiting to hear back.

