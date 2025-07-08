Local

Police surround car on I-285, causing gridlock

By WSB Radio News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — There is heavy police activity in DeKalb County causing significant delays on I-285 at 675 due to what may have been the result of the end of a chase.

WSB’s Triple Team Traffic Alex Williams says he received multiple reports of DeKalb police traveling on I-285 southbound through DeKalb County, and around I-20.

All lanes of I-285 westbound on the interloop at I-675 near Exit 52 were completely shut down with over two dozen police vehicles on scene.

Williams says he saw officers with guns drawn and shields out as they approached a vehicle.

Police have also blocked several left lanes of the I-285 Eastbound outer loop at I-675.

Williams suggests using I-20 to head into or out of downtown for alternates.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.

This is a developing story.

